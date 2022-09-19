Elizabeth

Elizabeth Ouverson (right) was recognized for demonstrating Bartels’ HEART values and receiving a $50 gift card. Congratulating Elizabeth on his excellent service to Bartels is Kara Groen, Leisure Services Leader.

“Elizabeth has been such a wonderful addition to the Bartels community. She is a gifted musician that takes great care in her work as a music therapist and member of the leisure services team – demonstrating Bartels core values every day. She always has a such positive outlook. She is a great communicator, fun to work with and is always finding ways to help others,” stated Kara Groen, Leisure Services Leader.

Ouverson is a music therapist at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community and was recently recognized for demonstrating Bartels’ set of HEART values¬ – Honesty, Empathy, Accountability, Respect and Teamwork. She was nominated by Kara Groen for her flexibility in programming and helping at meal time. Ouverson was the winner of the Bartels HEART card drawing at the end of August for a $50 gift card.