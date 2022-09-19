“Elizabeth has been such a wonderful addition to the Bartels community. She is a gifted musician that takes great care in her work as a music therapist and member of the leisure services team – demonstrating Bartels core values every day. She always has a such positive outlook. She is a great communicator, fun to work with and is always finding ways to help others,” stated Kara Groen, Leisure Services Leader.
Ouverson is a music therapist at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community and was recently recognized for demonstrating Bartels’ set of HEART values¬ – Honesty, Empathy, Accountability, Respect and Teamwork. She was nominated by Kara Groen for her flexibility in programming and helping at meal time. Ouverson was the winner of the Bartels HEART card drawing at the end of August for a $50 gift card.
“Elizabeth is always smiling, very upbeat and is kind hearted. Her musical abilities bring joy, peace and happiness to our residents every day,” stated Administrator Veronica Shea.
CEO Paula Geise commented, “Elizabeth is not only talented musically, but she is also very talented at connecting with the residents by sharing stories and getting them involved in the activities. She truly cares about helping others and demonstrates the Bartels’ set of HEART values daily.”
The set of values was selected by Bartels staff in 2020. Team leaders and staff members are encouraged to recognize co-workers with a Bartels HEART card when they go above and beyond and demonstrate at least one of the Bartels’ HEART values. These HEART cards can then be exchanged for a treat or small gift and then all of the cards go into a drawing for a $50 gift card at the end of each month.
The recognition of staff for showing their Bartels HEART will continue and the next drawing will take place at the end of August. “Many of the staff feel so appreciated when receiving a Bartels HEART card and for being recognized for their hard work and dedication,” commented Marketing and Development Coordinator Angie Daniels. “Showing gratitude is important in our lives, and essential in these challenging times. Elizabeth, as well as all of the staff members who received a Bartels HEART card, are very deserving of this recognition. It is great to work with a team who shares these values and strives to carry out Bartels resident-first philosophy and mission, ‘Enriching lives through quality services and Christian care.’”