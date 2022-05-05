Ellerbroek Named April Student of the Month

Gretchen Ellerbroek, daughter of Shawn and Angie Ellerbroek, was selected as the Waverly Exchange Club’s April Student of the Month. Gretchen is active at W-SR participating in the FIRST Tech Challenge, orchestra, tennis, Excel Club and speech. She is also active in the community with the Citizens Climate Lobby, Iowa Youth Congress, Camp Inventions, Tri-Rivers Trendsetters 4-H, and the library Teen Advisory Board. Gretchen plans to attend the University of Iowa following the pre-med path with biochemistry as a major.
