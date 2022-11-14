Ann Adams Bullock

Ann Adams Bullock, dean of the Dr. Jo Watts Williams School of Education at Elon University, is the newest member of the Wartburg College Board of Regents.

Bullock, a former colleague of Wartburg College President Rebecca Neiduski, will serve through May 31, 2023, when she will be eligible for re-election to a three-year term.