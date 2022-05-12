Elsie Lou Ann Rosol, 83, of Waverly, died Monday, May 9, 2022, at her residence in Waverly.
Elsie was born February 9, 1939, in Oregon, the daughter of Fred and Verla Nelson. She attended and graduated from high school and then moved her family to Waverly where she worked for a short time in retail and primarily spent her working years raising her three daughters. In 1986, she moved to Bend, Oregon, where she worked for many years as a hospital cook. In 1999, she returned to Waverly to be closer to her family.
Elsie walked faithfully with the Lord and was a very faithful person. She enjoyed attending social events and Bible study at the Waverly Homes. She also enjoyed flowers and working on her puzzle books. She collected angels and liked cardinals and butterflies.
Elsie is survived by her two daughters; Verla (Charles) Lahr of Greene, Iowa, and Phyllis Disrud of Waverly, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren, two sisters; Janet Benedict of Medford, Oregon and Marline Barrow of California, and one brother, Chris Nelson of Medford, Oregon. She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and her daughter, Deb Rosol.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly where the family will greet friends from 12:00 until service time. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187