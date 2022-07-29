WATERLOO — To supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Bremer County, the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency, under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program (EFSP), has awarded Bremer County $5,352 through its annual program and $16,466 through the American Rescue Plan Act.
The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.
A local board will meet to determine how the funds are to be distributed among emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.
Eligible local service agencies must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system and practice non-discrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food or shelter programs; and have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization.
Agencies interested in applying for the EFSP funds should contact Sheri Alldredge, Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, at 319-235-0311 for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is Aug. 15.