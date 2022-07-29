WATERLOO — To supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Bremer County, the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency, under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program (EFSP), has awarded Bremer County $5,352 through its annual program and $16,466 through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide. 