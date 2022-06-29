On Wednesday, June 29, at approximately 1:22 p.m. the Waverly Fire Department and Waverly EMS were paged to a trash can fire taking place at Carmi Flavors, a business located just past the Waverly Sale barn on Industrial Street NW.
According to the evacuated employees, the fire occurred in “the butter room” a name given to the room by the employees.
According to Brian McKenzie, a Waverly firefighter who'd responded to the call, the trash can fire was put out by the time that the fire engines arrived, but produced enough smoke that three fire engines were called to the scene and were in charge of evacuating employees and ventilating all of the smoke out.
Along with the three fire engines, two Waverly ambulances were paged to the scene to treat anyone who had any signs of smoke inhalation.
At approximately 1:48 p.m. all employees had been cleared by EMS and the smoke had been ventilated from the building. The all-clear was given to employees to return to the building, and the Waverly Fire Department and the EMS loaded up and left the scene.
After all emergency services left the scene, all that remained of the 26-minute ordeal, was a smoldering trashcan left outside the front doors of the building.