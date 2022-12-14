As the Wartburg-Waverly Festival of Trees kicks off at Wartburg College, showcasing 30 Christmas trees decorated by various organizations, area businesses and academic departments, employees at various businesses in town take holiday decorations to a new height.
It is a special kind of joy to decorate a Christmas tree for your family, but sharing the spirit of the season with co-workers and the public adds another dimension to the season and gives creative souls an expression that brings out the best.
It is also an indication of how connected employees are to each other and to their work as they take pride and ownership in the displays.
At the Waverly City Hall, a gorgeously adorned tree sets the stage for a delightful holiday season. It is decorated by Jen Johnson, the Deputy City Clerk.
Down the hall, a smaller Christmas tree in front of the main office further showcases Johnson’s talents.
At the Bremer-Waverly Law Enforcement Center, which houses the police department and the sheriff’s office as well as the jail, the best decoration cannot be seen by the public, but is enjoyed by everyone who works there.
It is at the dispatch center and is the creation of Leya Betz, who has worked there for 13 years.
Betz enjoys her role behind the scenes in her capacity as a dispatcher, along with colleague Gena Miller, but the ability to decorate the ambience full force shows her skills to own the space and bring joy to her staff and the deputies. She was just as serious about Thanksgiving, but the Christmas decorations this year take the prize.
At Waverly Utilities, the Christmas tree is also lit.It stays decorated throughout the year and is brought out for the holiday season.
At the courthouse, the Christmas tree is decorated by Auditor Shelley Wolf working after hours alongside her granddaughter, Hallie.
At the Waverly Newspapers office, Aleina Kleinschmidt decorated the space.
“I like making it an environment people come into and it makes them happy,” she said.