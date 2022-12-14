As the Wartburg-Waverly Festival of Trees kicks off at Wartburg College, showcasing 30 Christmas trees decorated by various organizations, area businesses and academic departments, employees at various businesses in town take holiday decorations to a new height.

It is a special kind of joy to decorate a Christmas tree for your family, but sharing the spirit of the season with co-workers and the public adds another dimension to the season and gives creative souls an expression that brings out the best.