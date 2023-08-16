Leader Valley is proud to announce the expansion of Leader in Me to three additional Cedar Valley schools. This fall, Nashua-Plainfield Elementary, Nashua-Plainfield Middle/High School, and Grundy Center Elementary are set to join the Leader Valley collaborative, bringing the total number of schools participating in Leader in Me to 27.
Leader Valley Executive Director, Dr. Melissa Reade, states, “We are thrilled to be expanding the Leader Valley family! These schools have been in the Leader in Me process for a few years but recognized the importance of being a part of something greater for the benefit of their students. We are excited about what the Leader Valley collaboration can offer these schools to level up their Leader in Me efforts and are thrilled about the experience and expertise they’ll bring to our other schools.”
Leader in Me is a school-based initiative designed to empower students with the mindsets and skillsets necessary for success in academics and leadership. Partnering with PreK-12 schools, Leader Valley assists educators in integrating Dr. Stephen Covey’s 7 Habits of Highly Effective People into the school’s culture, fostering leadership learning at all levels.
Through Leader in Me, students of all ages learn to set and accomplish goals, assume ownership of their learning, contribute to school decisions, and hold leadership positions. These experiences cultivate vital employability skills such as work ethic, time management, teamwork, responsibility, and effective communication.
Nashua-Plainfield Elementary Principal, Shannon Wurzer, emphasized the significance of empowering children with leadership skills for their overall development. “At Nashua-Plainfield Schools, we recognize that empowering children with leadership abilities from an early age is crucial for their development. By joining Leader Valley, we aim to create an environment where every student is encouraged to discover their unique potential, take initiative, and positively influence their peers and the wider community.”
Brian Sammons, Principal of Grundy Center Elementary, also shared his excitement about this new journey. “Grundy Center Elementary is thrilled to embark on a new journey by joining the Leader Valley collaboration. This partnership will seamlessly integrate the Leader in Me philosophy into the lives of our students, staff, and families, creating a strong sense of belonging within a larger community.”
With Nashua-Plainfield Schools and Grundy Center Elementary now part of Leader Valley, the initiative is set to further its mission of shaping young minds into capable and compassionate leaders, enriching both school communities and the wider society.
About Leader Valley
Leader Valley prepares PreK-12 students for life by providing them with the essential employability skills needed for a life of effectiveness and a competitive advantage in the workforce. We believe this is achieved through high levels of community collaboration; through Leader Valley, strong partnerships are being fostered among Cedar Valley businesses, PreK-12 schools and higher education. Learn more at www.leadervalley.org.