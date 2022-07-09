I got engaged on July 2, in Veteran’s Park, in Independence, to my best friend.
She said yes!
My name is Brayden Carlson and I am a journalism student at Wartburg College. This summer, I began working for the Waverly Newspapers, taking assignments for the hometown paper as well as for its sister papers in Independence and Oelwein.
I will forever be grateful for this opportunity because on top of professional development, it opened my eyes to the perfect spot to propose. I will always have a special place in my heart for the 2022 June 7 primaries because it is then that I had my revelation.
How I found the Ring
An engagement doesn’t just happen.
At least mine didn’t.
It took a lot of planning and coordinating. I genuinely believe the entire process started three or four months ago, when I realized that this girl, Katie Roach, was my best friend.
Katie was the person I could be having a really deep conversation with about Christ and faith or about life one minute, and the next, we would be laughing about something only God knows what.
It just so happened that recently, my friend RJ proposed to his girlfriend, Sydney Torrente (who coincidentally would then become my engagement photographer).
It was when I went with him to look at rings for his future fiancée that the idea first hit me.
Obviously, I didn’t buy a ring that day but I started thinking about it.
A couple of months later, I took my friend Elijah Keithley to Tenenbaum’s Jewelry in Waverly.
That is when I really got serious about looking for a ring, I had decided that I didn’t want to take Katie to ring search with me and I wanted it to be a total surprise.
Once I had designed the ring, paid for it, and gotten Katie’s parents’ blessing, it was time to start planning the perfect proposal.
How I planned the proposal
I had gone through quite a few ideas such as apple orchards, arboretums, etc. before landing on the right one.
One day, after covering the June 7 primaries for the Independence Bulletin Journal, on my way out of town, I saw the M60 Army tank in Veteran’s Park behind the Old Mill.
I am not sure why, but something in my spirit told me that was where I should propose. I was going to propose in Veteran’s Park.
Having picked the location, I put together a text message group chat of the people who would help me pull off this proposal, Sydney Torrente (the photographer), Emily Scholten (Katie’s sister), Elijah Keithley, and Rheannon Carlson (my mother).
We started planning how to make the proposal memorable and also, how to throw Katie off of our trail, if she started to figure out what was going on.
The first thing her sister and I did was blow the surprise immediately, we had a fake group chat and “accidentally” let Katie see the chat with fake dates and fake details. This was so that I could pretend to fight with Emily and keep Katie’s attention on a fake conflict between her sister and me, while the rest of us planned and executed.
Next, I started talking about the M60 Army tank in Independence. I did this so often that when I would even make a comment about “the tank in Indee,” she would roll her eyes, which is exactly what I wanted.
After nailing down the annoyance with “the tank in Indee” I started talking about “Celebrate Indee” and the events of the 4th of July weekend.
I told Katie that my editor, Anelia K Dimitrova, wanted me to go to Independence on July 2 and write an article about the Farmers Market that day.
To get her to come to the market with me I told her that after we could go to Fontana County Park and tour Cedar Rock State Park. Also that the next weekend I would take her to the Iowa Arboretum in Madrid because it was their “Butterflies in the Garden” day.
The week leading up to the proposal day, I used whatever free time I had to buy and create what I needed: mason jars with battery-operated lights taped to the inside, a white Faux blanket to lay on the ground and kneel on, and a bunch of rose petals from Eckers Flowers in Waverly, to create a cute trail to the blanket.
The Day of the Proposal
On Saturday July 2, I packed the ring in my camera bag, I left all the proposal supplies with my friend Eli and my mother, and at 9 a.m. my photographer left from Illinois to meet us in Independence.
We got to the farmers market around 11 a.m. and walked around for 45 minutes. During this time, I did what Katie had seen me do a hundred times before.
I took pictures and interviewed people, took down names and emails. I had to make sure she didn’t think anything out of the ordinary was going on.
The rest of the day was completely about her, just like I promised (even though she had no idea that the whole day was about her).
For lunch, we went to the ButterMilk Cafe in Independence, at 1008 First Street West. Katie decided that this cafe would be our new Saturday morning breakfast spot. Then, because the day was hers, I gave Katie the option we could go 20 minutes south of Indee towards Cedar Rock, or North 20 minutes, towards Fontana.
Katie chose South towards Cedar Rock, when we arrived it was approximately 1:30 p.m. We walked the trail down to the Walter House, which was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. We toured this house and the boathouse, and enjoyed the view of the Wapsipinicon River, while my friends and mother set up the proposal back in Independence.
As the time to propose came closer, I secretly fielded calls and texts updating me on progress and asking me questions about how or where I wanted things.
When the tour ended at approximately 2 p.m., Katie and I rode back up to the parking lot on a tractor-trailer with the other tour-goers.
When we arrived, I went inside to make one last call to find out if everything was set. After stalling for 10 minutes outside, looking at flowers, rocks, and other features of Cedar Rock, I got the text that we should head back to Independence.
During the drive back from Cedar Rock, I was the most nervous I had ever been. My hands shook and sweated.
Katie thought we were on our way to Fontana Park, but I knew we were not going to take a right down 5th Avenue toward Fontana.
When we pulled up to the 5th Ave. intersection the light was red, and I told Katie my last white lie,
“Before we leave Independence, I forgot that I wanted to stop and take a picture with the tank in Veteran’s Park,” I said.
Just like I had planned, she was annoyed with my “fascination” with the tank and rolled her eyes. We pulled into the parking lot of the park and she got out of the car and began walking towards the tank, to reluctantly take my picture.
With her back turned I threw open the back door of the car and scrambled to get the ring box in my pocket.
When I caught up with Katie, I posed for a really awkward photo in front of the tank and then, praying that she didn’t see the box in my pocket, grabbed her by the hand.
At this point I genuinely had no idea what I was going to do next.
I knew that just 100 yards away was a white blanket surrounded by rose petals and lit-up mason jars. I just didn’t know how to get there.
Holding her hand, I nervously blurted out,“Let’s go over here and look at the river.”
After the fact, while recounting this story, Katie would say that at this point I was basically dragging her, I was walking so fast.
As we neared the spot, I saw Sydney, the photographer, and our friend with her back to us, on a bench watching the river. I saw my friend Eli perched behind some bushes ready to film the moment, and then I saw the blanket in the grass.
I took Katie to the blanket, had her stand on it, and took her by the hand.
At that moment Sydney turned around and started taking photos, my friend Eli ran from behind the bushes and started filming, and the only thing Katie said as I pulled the box out of my pocket was “Oh frick.”
I got down on one knee and said:
“Katie, you are my best friend, I love you, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?”
Thankfully, she said yes, and wrapped me in a hug, knocking the ring box out of my hand onto the ground, which I then scrambled to find.
I stood up with the box, put the ring on her finger, and then while wrapping her in a hug, breathed the biggest sigh of relief I have ever breathed. When we turned from each other, we saw that my mother and two younger sisters, Eli and Sydney had all appeared for the moment.
We all spent the next thirty minutes, laughing, telling stories about obstacles, the joy of planning the moment, and taking some cute photos of Katie and I with her new ring.
We ended the night by having some ice cream at the Indee Dairy Queen and then made the 45-minute drive back to Waverly to tell both of our families the big news, and watch fireworks at the Prairie Links golf course as the 4th of July weekend kicked off.