CHARLES CITY – The flavors of fall will be featured with food samples, Octoberfest-themed brews and spiced drinks, live polka music and outdoor fun in a colorful autumn setting for this year’s Annual Chamber Dinner event on Thursday, September 22nd, at the Floyd County Fairgrounds.

Open to the public, this come-as-you-are gathering from 5:30-8 p.m. is being hosted by the Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce and will also feature a silent auction of items generously donated by Chamber members, a few fun games as well as a chance to win cold hard cash in a 50/50 raffle.