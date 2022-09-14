CHARLES CITY – The flavors of fall will be featured with food samples, Octoberfest-themed brews and spiced drinks, live polka music and outdoor fun in a colorful autumn setting for this year’s Annual Chamber Dinner event on Thursday, September 22nd, at the Floyd County Fairgrounds.
Open to the public, this come-as-you-are gathering from 5:30-8 p.m. is being hosted by the Charles City Area Chamber of Commerce and will also feature a silent auction of items generously donated by Chamber members, a few fun games as well as a chance to win cold hard cash in a 50/50 raffle.
“Forget formal this year for our annual dinner, we will be laid back and fancy-free with the fall colors and crisp autumn air,” said Chamber Events Coordinator Joanna Thompson. “We will be outdoors taking advantage of some of the new buildings and pavilion at the fairgrounds. We will have food artisans from a few of our local restaurants and food trucks on hand offering samples of their culinary treats, as well as seasonal beverages for sale, including from our own Tellurian Brewing in Charles City..
“It should be a great evening to enjoy something a little different.”
Included among the food samples scheduled so far to be on hand are Carmel Apple Cider Blondies and Autumn-themed signature sugar cookies from Sweetmama Bakes, bacon-wrapped smokies and Swedish meatballs from Hy-Vee, soups and gluten-free brownies from The Comet Bowl, as well as “Tex-Mex” burrito bowl samples from Burrito Mexpress. Joe Alvarez and Burrito Mexpress were recently announced as taking over the kitchen at Hot Shots Billiards in Charles City in the next couple months in partnership with Hot Shots owner Joe Hull.
Entry to the event and free food sampling is available for $25 per person, with registration available online at www.charlescitychamber.com (under ‘News’). Tickets can also be purchased at the Chamber office or The Rustic Corner.
At 6:30 p.m., the Chamber will hold a very brief annual meeting to introduce the newest members of the Chamber Board of Directors, but the evening will focus on Fall, food, and Fun.
Again, this event is open to Chamber members and non-members alike. For more information, please visit the website, call (641) 228-4234 or email events@charlescitychamber.com.