Watching and feeding our birds and wildlife is a great way to appreciate them and help them through our tough Iowa winters. To help folks better understand and identify common winter bird species and how to attract them with different feeds and feeder types, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Bremer County is partnering with several Bremer County libraries for programs. Families can also learn to identify some winter wildlife visitors by their snow tracks. These will be free and open to the general public, and presented by Ron Lenth, Director for ISU Extension and Outreach Bremer County.
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, this will be held at the Denver Library, along with a presentation by an area nature group covering area projects and activities. On Saturday, Jan. 21, the next one will be held at the Sumner Library from 10:30 to 11:30am. Here local kids are also invited to learn how to make bird feeders from pinecones and corncobs to hang on trees near home. For further information, contact the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Bremer County office at 319-882-4275.