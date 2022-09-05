Verle (Tom) Manson, who farms west of Tripoli, was one of only 40 recipients of an Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award at the Iowa State Fair Aug. 17.
Created in 2012, the award recognizes farm families that embrace conservation practices.
“These families recognize that the benefits of their conservation efforts extend far beyond their fields, and their leadership encourages others to adopt similar conservation practices,” reads a release from the Iowa Dept. of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
“I was surprised when I got the letter in the mail, because I wasn’t expecting anything,” Manson said. “I didn’t know that I was nominated.”
That nomination came from Jerry Dove, of Janesville (who also received the award this year), on behalf of the Bremer County Soil and Water Conservation commissioners.
“It was an honor to walk across the stage and shake hands with the governor and the secretary of ag,” Manson said.
Manson, a Bremer County Soil and Water commissioner since 2017, said he has used environmentally friendly farming practices since before he knew what that meant.
When he started working his family’s farm in 1972, water from four neighboring farms drained onto the property.
“We’re kind of a low farm,” he said.
The wet land hadn’t mattered so much previously, because it was pasture, but that changed.
“When we started farming it, why, of course we couldn’t, because it was so wet,” Manson said. “So we had to do something with it.”
He got the neighboring farmers to form an agreement to address the problem.
“We put a tile main down through my property and output all of the water that was coming in,” he said. “So that’s when it started, really.”
Manson noted that the government shared in the cost of the tile main.
“This was a really good deal for everybody, because nobody really had a good outlet,” Manson said. “The water naturally flowed out on my ground, but it wasn’t a good outlet. So this was a benefit to everybody, including me.”
The farm improvements didn’t stop with tiling.
“Then over the year, we’ve done terraces,” he added. “I have a waterway that extends clear down through my farm. We have a biofilter that we put in five or six years ago. It filters part of my farm water.”
Manson explained that the biofilter removes nitrates from the water (from fertilizer), “and it’s very successful.”
In addition to the water agreement, the tiling and the biofilter, Manson has had a windbreak around the original farmstead since the early 1970s.
“At that time, it was just for protection from snow and wind,” he said. “Then in 1999, we put up two 1,000-head hog buildings. So I put a wind break around those, and that was not only to break the wind and the snow. That was to diffuse the smell that comes out of my buildings.”
He said the windbreak “most definitely” helps limit the odor, especially with the natural ventilation he uses, which sends the smell up through chimneys.
“The smell kind of clings to the trees, and they divert the air, they divert the smell, more up in the air,” he said.
As a soil and water commissioner, Manson is conscious of protecting both those assets, but also balancing conservation with the business of running a farm. And that includes dealing with hog waste.
“I knife my manure from those hog buildings,” he said. “I use it on my farm. I have a permit with the DNR. As long as I’m corn on corn, I can utilize all my manure on my farm.”
One of his responsibilities as a soil and water commissioner is to make sure people know how to conserve the soil.
“We like to make everybody aware of what’s going on, that the soil is only produced once, and when it’s gone, it’s down the river. So that’s one thing that’s really important to me, to keep my soil on my farm, because it’s the productive stuff that gets away.”
Manson is an advocate for cover crops, such as winter rye, to help limit soil erosion.
“One main advantage is that you don’t have to go out there and rip up your ground,” he said. “You have a no-till planter, and you just plant it and harvest it. You don’t have to do a lot of disturbing that soil. Those roots go right down to help hold that soil in place.”
He says his biggest goal is to share as much information as he can with other farmers.
“That’s always our problem, as soil and water commissioners—to get the word out to farmers. What we do, what we’re responsible for, and the programs we’d like to see come about.”
Manson encourages farmers who are looking to improve their conservation practices to start with the government, such as the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and the Farm Service Association (FSA), which can be found in each county’s USDA office.
“They can give you a list of different programs that they offer. If you’ve got any ideas what you want to have done, that can be the first stop,” he said.
“I hope people get on board with this and try to conserve what they have out there and not let it wash down the Mississippi,” he said. “I think most people are pretty conscious. They know that some of their soil is getting away, and they just need to act on it and do something about it.”