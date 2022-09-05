Environmental farm leader--Element 1, Manson gets award

Bremer County farmer Tom Manson (third from left) received an Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award from Gov. Kim Reynolds (second from left) at the Iowa State Fair Aug. 17. His wife, Lynn (fourth from left), joined him for the honor.

 Courtesy photo

Verle (Tom) Manson, who farms west of Tripoli, was one of only 40 recipients of an Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award at the Iowa State Fair Aug. 17.

Created in 2012, the award recognizes farm families that embrace conservation practices.