James Perry

James is actively involved as a board member for the Waverly Public Library, a member of the Waverly Exchange Club, and teaches Economics and Finance as an Adjunct Professor at Clarke University out of Dubuque, IA.

Waterloo, Iowa – After an extensive search, Exceptional Persons, Inc. (EPI) is pleased to announce James Perry as their new Chief Financial Officer.

James comes to EPI with many years of experience, a Bachelor’s in Finance from University of Northern Iowa and a Master’s in Financial Management from Upper Iowa University. His background and desire to serve others proves he is well equipped to oversee financial operations and support EPI’s mission of connecting people, creating opportunities, and nurturing growth.