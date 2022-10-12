Waterloo, Iowa – After an extensive search, Exceptional Persons, Inc. (EPI) is pleased to announce James Perry as their new Chief Financial Officer.
James comes to EPI with many years of experience, a Bachelor’s in Finance from University of Northern Iowa and a Master’s in Financial Management from Upper Iowa University. His background and desire to serve others proves he is well equipped to oversee financial operations and support EPI’s mission of connecting people, creating opportunities, and nurturing growth.
Outside of time spent at EPI, James is actively involved as a board member for the Waverly Public Library, a member of the Waverly Exchange Club, and teaches Economics and Finance as an Adjunct Professor at Clarke University out of Dubuque, Iowa.
“We are excited to welcome James to the EPI family. His extensive background in finance and public policy as well as his heart for serving others will be an asset ensuring our agency’s financial sustainability into the future,” said Katie Slade, EPI’s Executive Director.
“I am grateful to be a part of such a wonderful organization lead by an amazing, passionate group of people. The mission, vision, and culture at EPI are truly inspirational. I look forward to accomplishing many projects here at EPI while maintaining financial stability for many years to come,” shared James Perry, EPI’s new CFO.