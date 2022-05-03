Ernest “Ernie” William Brandt, 92, of Ankeny, Iowa, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 2, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (517 SW Des Moines St.) in Ankeny, Iowa, with visitation an hour prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, at Harlington Cemetery (Eighth Avenue SW) in Waverly.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Verna; daughters, Roxanne (Marty) Rathje and Susan (Jim) Twedt; grandchildren, Lisa (Rob Taylor) Rathje and Jon (Jen) Rathje; great-grandsons, Christian and Justice Rathje, and Liam Taylor; and sister, Ethel Otto.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 301 First St. NW, Waverly, Iowa 50677.
Full obituary online at www.AnkenyMemorial.com