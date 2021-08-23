As part of her annual 99-county tour of the state, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, made a stop at P&K Midwest Thursday afternoon and heard from local implement dealers about their concerns over the labor shortage.
While meeting with representatives of the Waverly John Deere store along with those from Titan Machinery in Waverly and Center Point and a regional association as well as Mayor Adam Hoffman and State Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, the Red Oak Republican briefed the room on the situation in Afghanistan as well as her vote against the bipartisan infrastructure plan passed by the Senate earlier this month.
Ernst said she appreciated the input from a small-business perspective.
“Also (from) equipment dealership and understanding supply issues, labor issues and in general, what’s going on across Iowa,” Ernst said. “It’s just good to gather some information.”
While Iowa already had a shortage of labor prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — as the state’s unemployment rate bottomed out at around 1.9% in October 2018, according to Iowa Workforce Development statistics. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has the July 2021 rate at 4.1%, the latest available.
The senator said the labor shortage currently can’t be totally be pinned on the coronavirus, but the pandemic created a tough situation for employers.
“Trying to get people back to work and get them engaged in the workplace again has been really difficult,” Ernst said. “I hear that from a lot of employers across the state.”
During the roundtable discussion, Mayor Hoffman said many young people are trying to obtain a “desk job” rather than get the skills to become a mechanic because they figured they could pay for someone to do that job.
“Those trade sets aren’t going to be there, because everybody’s going to be looking for that air-conditioned job,” Hoffman said. “They can have management, they can have what that four-year degree is.”
The discussion participants also talked about basic skills that some in the room felt weren’t being taught in schools. Ernst said an employer at a business in Anamosa told her they wished they could “find someone that can read a tape measure.”
“I have heard that so many times,” she said. “Oh my God, how many of us farm kids, you knew that before you went into kindergarten? They’re not really teaching those skills in school, things that we used to take for granted, you just had to know, they don’t teach in school the way maybe we were.”
Stan Mehmen, a farmer in the Nashua area, said he hosts Nashua-Plainfield juniors on his farm each year. He noted that schools today are teaching students skills aimed at getting bachelor’s degrees rather than for tech school.
“I know they need their basic skills, but they’re college-prepping them,” Mehmen said. “We need to look at prepping them for these jobs, because they’re as good of a job as there is out there.”
P&K Location Manager Brian Wrage said there are plenty of opportunities in farm machinery mechanics. He said going to a four-year college or university isn’t for everyone.
“There are certain individuals where (tech school) is going to be their best fit, and they’ll be very successful,” Wrage said.
Mehmen added the kids who visit his farm are fascinated that his operation has 12 computers.
“And that we know how to use them,” he said, to chuckles from the others in the room. “They are amazed at the technology that we need. We are saying, ‘Go to school, get training in tech and come back here,’ but that’s not the general education that we’re giving to those kids.
“There wasn’t four kids in that class that identified as farmers — this is Nashua-Plainfield, as rural as it gets, that identified any interest in that type (of field) — but they didn’t know it. … We’re missing a really big gap.”
At the opening of the gathering, Ernst mentioned that she didn’t support the Senate’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which passed 69-30 on Aug. 10. She explained it was about a quarter-trillion dollars short of being fully paid for.
“There was a lot in there I didn’t necessarily agree with,” she told the room. “We’ve got to figure this out, folks, we’ve got to figure out how to pay for things.”
In an interview with Waverly Newspapers after the meeting, Ernst said the Senate could have passed the bill that went through the committee process rather than the final bill that was amended in the chamber.
“We did run water infrastructure through (the Environment and Public Works Committee), we ran surface transportation through that committee,” she said. “That original bill did have additional spending in it as well as to bolster our roads and bridges.
“I think going back to that basic bill that passed through the committees would’ve been the best way to pass an infrastructure bill. Unfortunately, it got a lot of extra stuff that was put into it, and it came up a quarter of a billion dollars short. We can’t pay for it. We shouldn’t be promising things to our citizens when we can’t pay for them.”
Further, she talked about the process of evacuating U.S. citizens and Afghani nationals who served as interpreters to American and NATO forces as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan while President Biden continued to withdraw troops by the end of August. It was part of a pact that the Trump Administration brokered with the militant group in February 2020.
Ernst focused her discussion in Waverly on getting interpreters and U.S. citizens out of harm’s way. In response to a question from Waverly Newspapers, Ernst said she had heard from Iowa veterans who served in Afghanistan.
“Unfortunately, I think this episode is really making many of them wonder, ‘Was my service worth it?’” she said. “What I am trying to emphasize every time I do an interview is that, ‘Absolutely, your service and sacrifice is recognized and it is appreciated.’
“Those men and women have kept our country safe for the past two decades. We took the fight to the terrorists overseas. That meant keeping our homeland safe.”
Ernst served in Kuwait and Iraq while she was a member of the Iowa National Guard. She also authored the bill that set up the special immigration visa (SIV) for the Afghan citizens who worked with the U.S. and NATO.
She added that some of the vets are seeing the images of Afghanis rushing to leave the country, in some cases early on trying to cling onto the DC-10s, and they are disheartened by them.
“We want them to know that I am trying to do everything possible I can to help those interpreters get out of the country safely, whether it’s to a third country or into the United States if they’re properly vetted,” she said. “Also, (I’m) making sure that our Americans that are still in Afghanistan are being evacuated.”