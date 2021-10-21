U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, announced her office will be holding traveling office hours in all 99 counties across Iowa at different times in the coming weeks to provide constituents assistance with casework.
Please Note: Sen. Ernst will not be at the traveling office hours.
Representatives from Senator Ernst’s office will be available in every county throughout the state in late October and early November to assist Iowans with problems or questions about issues involving Social Security, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues, and other federal programs.
“The number one priority for my office is to serve and assist Iowans every way we can, especially when it comes to helping folks with problems with federal services,” Ernst said. “When issues arise with federal agencies, my staff and I are here to help. That’s why over the next few weeks representatives from my office will be in every county in Iowa to make sure we are available and accessible to folks who need assistance. Please be sure to stop by when my staff is in the area.”
Those who are seeking assistance with federal agencies but who are unable to attend the traveling office hours can contact one of the Senator’s offices directly or submit a casework request online at www.Ernst.Senate.Gov.
The office hours in the area include the following:
Black Hawk County: 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area, 305 W. Park Ave., Waterloo
Bremer County: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, Waverly Public Library, 1500 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly
Buchanan County: noon-1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, Independence Public Library, Freedom Room, 805 First St. W., Independence
Butler County: 2-3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, Benny Gambaiani Public Library, 104 S. Cherry St., Shell Rock
Chickasaw County: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, New Hampton Public Library, 20 W. Spring St., New Hampton
Fayette County: 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, West Union Community Library, Conference Room, 210 N. Vine St., West Union