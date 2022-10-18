Erwin Koschmeder, 92, of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli.

Erwin was born on August 13, 1930, in Bremer County, Iowa, the son of Leslie and Adele (Moeller) Koschmeder. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn. He attended country school at Fremont #8 and graduated from Readlyn High School in 1948. He entered the United States Marines in 1952 and was honorably discharged in 1954.