The University of Northern Iowa College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences and the Department of Languages and Literatures will welcome guest speaker Vanessa Cueponi Cihuatl Espinoza to campus for an upcoming speaker session in honor of Latinx Heritage Month.
Espinoza, a 2015 UNI graduate and 2018 Iowa Latino Hall of Fame inductee, will speak on campus at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, in Schindler Education Center, Room 220. The event also will be hosted via Zoom.
Espinoza is a first generation, immigrant student who was the first inductee into the Iowa Latino Hall of Fame for Latinx Youth Leadership in Iowa. Espinoza received her undergraduate degree in Spanish Teaching at the University of Northern Iowa, and went on to obtain her M.Ed. in Student Affairs Administration at Iowa State University. After working in the Center for Diversity and Enrichment at the University of Iowa, she is now teaching in the bilingual program at West Liberty High School.
During her visit, Espinoza will speak about her work as an advocate, teacher and writer. She will also discuss her recent essay, “More than a piece of paper”/“Más que un pedazo de papel,” on growing up Latinx in Iowa, published in the 2020 book We the Interwoven: An Anthology of Bicultural Iowa.
This event is co-sponsored by the Department of Languages & Literatures and the College of Humanities, Arts and Sciences, as part of the College’s ongoing 10-year anniversary celebration. Funding for this event is provided by the Dr. H. W. Reninger Endowed Lecture Series.
The event is free and open to the public.