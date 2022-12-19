Robyn Holden grew up in Shell Rock. Then she moved across the world to work in Saudi Arabia and had five kids there. But in 2009 she brought the family back to her hometown, a block down the street from her childhood home.

“I firmly believe in small-town Iowa, growing up in small towns,” she said. “Having seen other parts of the world, I think this is the best place to raise a family and to live. I think it’s that simple.”