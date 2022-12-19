Robyn Holden grew up in Shell Rock. Then she moved across the world to work in Saudi Arabia and had five kids there. But in 2009 she brought the family back to her hometown, a block down the street from her childhood home.
“I firmly believe in small-town Iowa, growing up in small towns,” she said. “Having seen other parts of the world, I think this is the best place to raise a family and to live. I think it’s that simple.”
To Holden, quality of life for children, for families, is what makes small-town living so special.
“You’ve got to have things for the younger people,” she said. “That’s the essence of your community. You’ve got to have these activities for the families.”
And Shell Rock, she thinks, excels at that.
Holden believes in the importance of family-friendly activities so much that she has introduced some of her own events to town, particularly Shell Rock’s Christmas tree lighting and its Halloween Pumpkin Patch.
A member of the Shell Rock city council, she has been named the town’s event coordinator by Mayor Larry Young.
Holden first came up with the tree lighting event five years ago as a celebration of the tree in City Hall that City Clerk Marilyn Hardee decorates every year. Santa arrived on a fire truck and there was live Christmas music along with a free meal, cookie decoration and other indoor activities. The event was such a success that the city repeated it.
“Then COVID happened,” Holden said. Despite that, “I was bound and determined to have the event.” She did that by moving it outside to downtown Shell Rock.
“So I came up with the Stocking Stuffer Stroll, which is like Halloween,” she explained, “but kids get things for stockings, like key chains or books or candy.”
The 2020 event drew around 300 people, Holden estimated, and “it’s kind of grown from there.”
Last year they added a Christmas village around the tree, with painted building facades, a display that has doubled in size this year.
“I think it’s pretty cute,” she said.
They still have music and a free meal inside, as well as a mailbox for letters to Santa.
“Santa does respond,” Holden said.
Santa also puts in a personal appearance, arriving on a fire truck with Mrs. Claus, a sight that never fails to delight children.
“People were commenting like it’s Shell Rock’s Hallmark movie moment,” Holden said. “When Santa (and Mrs. Claus) came into town, they were welcomed like rock stars. The kids were all cheering. It was really a cool, cool moment for the community.”
The whole celebration is free, as is the earlier Halloween Pumpkin Patch, which also takes place in the center of town. That event includes a community-wide pumpkin-carving contest, Halloween music, free candy, popcorn and a 16-foot inflatable pumpkin in the middle.
“It’s just a nice two-hour evening that people can stop by at, take pictures and enjoy,” Holden said.
While she holds the official title of event coordinator, Holden would be the first to say that she doesn’t arrange all the family-friendly activities in town. She notes that the Sunday in the Park event, part of Shell Rock’s renowned July 4th celebration, “is a great Shell Rock event.”
The July 4th committee also has fundraisers throughout the year that are focused on children, such as an Easter egg hunt and a movie night.
Casey Reints has three young children and participates in many of the activities for families in Shell Rock.
“We’re always hauling our kids to something,” she said. “The bike trail is a gem that we take advantage of frequently. We obviously love the aquatic center and the city park, as well as the smaller parks.
“The library is a great resource and place for families to have quality time together,” she continued. “Community-wide events such as the 4th of July celebrations, the Great Pumpkin Patch during Halloween and the tree lighting are always family favorites.”
Reints has a hand in some of the events, helping to coordinate the annual Kiddie Parade during the July 4th celebration for the last two years, along with two other moms.
“We encourage kids to dress according to each year’s theme,” she said, and “the kids march around downtown in front of the bandstand.”
All kids who participate are entered into a drawing to win one of more than a dozen new bikes and helmets, she said. “Individuals and businesses donate, making it a free event.”
Reints is helping to start a farmers’ market in Shell Rock next year, and they hope to have family-friendly activities there, as well.
Like Reints, Holden appreciates the amenities for families in town. The swimming pool and city park are “invaluable,” she said. “We’ve heard from a number of people what a great park it is. The pool is fabulous. It’s special needs accessible. It’s got the amenities. It’s just been updated. We get people from all of the surrounding areas that come to that pool.”
The main city park, McCague Park, holds not just the new aquatic center and an extensive playground but the city’s ball fields, where teams from Waverly and Shell Rock play in the summer.
“May through July 4th, Shell Rock probably has 430 to 450 T-ball kids and Little League kids,” noted Shell Rock City Councilman Mike Klinefelter.
The Shell Rock Public Library also provides regular activities for children, particularly after school and in the summer. A school reading program also brings preschoolers, first and second graders to the library once a month, according to Library Associate Director Michelle Randolph.
Micky Bahlmann, Shell Rock Elementary principal, credits the community with excellent support of young people.
“We can do some things with the community because of all the wonderful community support that we have,” she said, including “a really wonderful relationship with the Shell Rock Care Center” and a “wonderful downtown that’s so supportive. The merchants had trick or treating on Halloween. Our students just walk a couple of blocks downtown, and the merchants are all out greeting the students.”
Reints not only helps plan events for town—she, like Holden, has been instrumental in some of its recent major building projects, including the Shell Rock Aquatic Center.
“It’s great knowing that the projects I’ve been involved in are helping to create memories and family traditions,” she said. “We are seeing an increased number of families coming from out of town to participate in the events and to take advantage of the amenities we’ve worked so hard for.”