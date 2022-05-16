E. J. Westen is only 7 years old – or 7 and a half as he insisted – but on Saturday, the Waverly boy entered the town’s history in an unusual way.
He was among the three local citizens who got a chance to be the first, out of a group of approximately 60 town residents, to look through a one-of-a-kind stereoscope just installed in South Riverside Park.
The Visionary Sightseeing Binoculars, as the art piece is called, is a public piece of art unique in its purpose and its meaning.
It etches in time the iconic Green Bridge which has stood witness to the town’s history and growth for generations.
It is an immersive and interactive experience, as such art installations are rare. This one offers a connection to the past through four 3-D images of the Third Street Southeast Green Bridge in Waverly.
The bridge is no more, as it was taken down last fall after serving as one of the main connecting arteries to downtown since 1917.
What to do with the historic bridge and how to handle its legacy had been the talk of the town and the city council for about two decades.
When the fate of the bridge was finally settled by the council with the decision to remove it, it fell upon the seven-member Waverly Historic Preservation Commission to account for the way in which the bridge was going to be remembered and celebrated.
That celebration culminated in a public event on Saturday, with a ceremony honoring the bridge and an unveiling of the stereoscope holding its legacy.
Strategically positioned in the park by the playground and near the shelter, at a point where, for generations, walkers, bike riders and kids could admire the sight of the bridge in the distance, the art piece is paired up with two informative signs.
As part of the memorialization installation, they tell the story of the bridge, its significance in the community and feature a list of the donors who supported the project.
Eventually, a plaque identifying the artist, Rebecca Hackemann, a professor of art and photography at Kansas State University, and a former Wartburg professor, will be installed at the base of the stereoscope.
As guests arrived for the 10 a.m. ceremony, on a picture-perfect May morning, with the Cedar River glistening in the background in quiet unison with nature, the stereoscope was covered by a red table cloth, tied with a golden ribbon, contrasting with the white table cloths covering the two signs.
After a brief ceremony in the shelter, with the farmer’s market in full swing at the other end of the park, and the bike trail buzzing with pedaling enthusiasts, Waverly’s Mayor Adam Hoffman and Historic Preservation Commission Chairwoman Karen Lehmann joined forces to cut the ribbon to applause.
The 3-foot-long scissors used by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce to mark the beginning of a new venture snipped the ribbon, and the stereoscope was unveiled to the public.
It was then that the three lucky residents, whose names were drawn by the artist, got a chance to peek at the binoculars.
As luck would have it, these were Chamber Executive Director Travis Toliver, Waverly resident Catherine Orth, and E. J. Westen, the kid who had come to the celebration with family and friends.
Toliver graciously offered the boy the first look, and even held him up so he could reach the height of the binoculars.
Catherine Orth took a turn next, and with the help of her husband, Marvin, she elevated her wheelchair to view the display.
Toliver then stepped in. He turned the crank with his right hand to view the pictures, beaming, much like the kid before him, and just like the inner kid he is inside.
During the initial moments of the celebration in the shelter, Don Meyer, the master of ceremonies, read a timeline of the construction of the Green Bridge.
His first anecdote, borrowed from newspaper coverage in 1911, told the story of what at that time was a light footbridge constructed by W.M. Brooks, a nearby resident, for his personal use. Brooks had posted signs warning of the danger of crossing the bridge because it had no handrails.
“But it did not stop two young girls from challenging the bridge,” Meyer told the audience. “The girls plunged into the water and were carried downstream until being rescued by Mr. Brooks. Their names were Viola Luhring and Aldora Babcock.”
The audience responded to the mention of the names with laughter, as descendants of the Luhrings and the Babcocks are still in the area.
Prior to the ribbon cutting, the Historic Preservation Commission awarded three families with special certificates for renovating their homes in keeping with the tradition and the style of the past.
Rod and Bonnie Drenkow, at 203 Sixth Street Northwest; Randy and Karen Neuendorf, at 321 First Street Southeast; and Marvin and Catherine Orth, at 315 Second Street Northwest, were honored for their dedication to history. (Waverly Newspapers will publish detailed stories about the renovation and restorations these homeowners have invested in).
After the ribbon cutting, Hackemann, the artist, gave a talk about the project, her inspiration and its realization. In the audience were Art Frick and his wife Aida, Wartburg History Professor Terry Lindell, and his colleague Ron Matthias, as well as city officials like Garret Riordan, the leisure services director, Isaac Pezley, the city’s zoning administrator, and Brian Birgen, the council liaison to the preservation commission. Councilman Tim Kangas also attended.
During the first part of the program, the commissioners, Karen Lehmann, Don Meyer, Kris Brunkhorst, Darius Robinson, Glenn Fenneman and Mary Meyer, the local historian who designed the signs, were recognized. Commission member Justin Jeffcoat-Shedtler was not present.
After the heartfelt ceremony, guests stayed on to look through the binoculars, some to reconnect with their memories, others to experience the past for the first time.
Only one of the four images in the binoculars features a person, who happens to be a member of the Ira Studevant family, one of the first settlers in town. Sturdevant’s great-great-great-grandniece, Barb Lovejoy, and her husband, Gary, attended the ceremony.
Donations are still being accepted for the completion of the final phase of the memorial next year, which will include a bronze plaque mounted on a base constructed from salvaged materials from the bridge and crafted by Go-Hawk Manufacturing at W-SR High School.
Catherine Orth, one of the first to peek at the images,said she enjoyed the experience of looking through the stereoscope.
“It was a look through the past,” she said. “It wasn’t quite what I expected, but it was a historic view. It was very well done. They were black and white and they looked like three-dimensional historic photographs.”
Orth said it would be helpful to add a step in front of the stereoscope so that children and people of shorter stature could have a good view without straining.
“It definitely would be a good addition,” she said.
Like many area residents, she said she would miss the Green Bridge, but would take comfort in the fact that its story is immortalized in the stereoscope. Among the images there is an aerial view of the bridge and one showing its depth.
Being etched in time is not the same as having the bridge as part of the town’s living landscape, but it means the span will be present in the obelisk of memory, historians say.
The stereoscope and the signs are now part of Waverly’s present and will keep the story of the Green Bridge in the minds of those who would never see it in person.
It was fitting that E.J. Westen, the 7-year old, happened to be the one taking a first look through the binoculars.
He may not realize it now, but just like the story of the rebellious girls jumping off the bridge in 1911, the story of a boy seeing the 3-D images for the first time in 2022 is now part of the local lore.
E.J. described the aerial images he saw in the stereoscope in great detail.
“I just walked past it sometimes,” he said of the now demolished bridge.