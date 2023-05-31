WAVERLY – Ethan Hayes (Wartburg ‘21) has been named the Director of Sports Performance at Wartburg College, by Associate Athletic Director and Head Athletic Trainer, Ryan Callahan.
“Ethan’s passion for athletic performance and his vision for Wartburg Strength & Conditioning make him the ideal person to assume this role,” said Callahan. “His leadership and expertise will contribute to our competitive excellence and enhance the student-athlete experience.”
Hayes returns to his alma mater after spending the last year as a sports performance graduate assistant at Tusculum University, where he designed and implemented strength and conditioning programs for eight teams.
“My fiancée, Haley, and I are very excited to be back at Wartburg! I would like to thank Ryan Callahan and the search committee for the opportunity to lead this department. Wartburg has a history of excellence and high standards for their student-athletes, and I am eager to be a part of the next chapter and the continuation of building champions inside and outside the weight room,” said Hayes. “I’m humbled at the unique opportunity to work with two of my mentors, coach Casey Klunder and Dr. Patricia Dietz, as well as the entire athletic department. Go Knights!”
From May to August of 2022, Hayes served as an Olympic Strength and Conditioning Intern at the University of Tennessee Olympic Sports Performance Department. He also was a teaching assistant at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte in the kinesiology department for one year.
The Cedar Falls native spent two years as a strength and conditioning intern during his time at Wartburg, and was a four-year member of the Wartburg baseball team from 2017-21. He helped coach Waverly-Shell Rock high school baseball from 2019-21 and served as head coach for W-SR’s 11-13U club baseball from 2018-21.
Hayes earned his master of arts degree in sports management this May from Tusculum University.
He is a certified strength and conditioning specialist by the National Strength and Conditioning Association as well as CPR/AED certified by the American Red Cross.
Hayes will begin his duties on Aug. 1.