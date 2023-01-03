Eugene Ketterling, 101, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly.

Eugene Ketterling was born at Pollock, South Dakota on January 10, 1921, to Adam A. and Magdalena (Hochhalter) Ketterling. He was baptized at Pollock by Rev. H. Wuerth on April 10, 1921. He grew up on a farm near Wishek, North Dakota and was confirmed at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Wishek on April 21, 1935, by Rev. A. Freymann.