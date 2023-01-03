Eugene Ketterling, 101, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly.
Eugene Ketterling was born at Pollock, South Dakota on January 10, 1921, to Adam A. and Magdalena (Hochhalter) Ketterling. He was baptized at Pollock by Rev. H. Wuerth on April 10, 1921. He grew up on a farm near Wishek, North Dakota and was confirmed at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Wishek on April 21, 1935, by Rev. A. Freymann.
Eugene served in the US Army during WWII from June 1943 to February 1946. In the military, he served first as a drill instructor in the infantry and later as an airplane mechanic In the Army Air Corp. He was honorably discharge on February 14, 1946.
He married Clara Brosy on June 1, 1947, at Wishek by Rev. T.F. Doyen.
He got his BA Degree from Wartburg College in Waverly and graduated from Wartburg Seminary in Dubuque in 1950. He was ordained into the Ministry at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Wishek on July 23, 1950.
Eugene served parishes at Center and Elgin, North Dakota as well as Dimock/Corsica, South Dakota. He served the church and community in various capacities.
After retiring from the full-time ministry, he and his wife, Clara moved to Mitchell and became members of Trinity Lutheran Church. He was Visitation Pastor at First Lutheran Church and served several congregations in the area as Supply Pastor. Eugene was a Certified Tutor with the Mitchell Area Literacy Council and served on the Advisory Board for the South Dakota State Training School Chaplaincy Program.
On October 8, 2004, he and his wife moved into Eichhorn Haus Apartment at the Bartels Retirement Community in Waverly. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly.
After lovingly living together for 73 years, his wife, Clara passed away on June 23, 2020, at the age of 96 years.
Eugene is survived by a son, Thomas Ketterling of LaCrosse, Wisconsin; daughter, Jean (Craig) Clausing of Waverly; grandson, Cody (Laura) Clausing; granddaughter, Cara (Hite) Geffert; great grandsons, William Judson Geffert and Cashton Clausing; and brother-in-law, George Mogle.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara; his parents; two brothers, Elmer in infancy and Bert Ketterling and twin sisters, Albertha Mogle and Ruth Neuharth.
A memorial service for Eugene and Clara will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Chapel at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community with Pastors Mike Blair and Mark Anderson officiating. Burial of Eugene and Clara’s cremains will be held in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to the Bartels Chaplaincy Fund or to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
