Eugene Louis Matthias, 87, of Denver, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Denver Sunset Home.
Eugene was a devoted husband to his wife Jan, great dad to his four children and beloved grandfather. Eugene farmed outside Readlyn, Iowa, on the family farm that was homesteaded in 1853 by his great grandfather Wilhelm Matthias. He retired from farming in 2020. Eugene also made sure he had time for hunting, fishing and trapping with many good friends. He took memorable outdoor trips to Alaska, Canada and national parks out west. Eugene enjoyed growing watermelons, making caramel candy, and being there for his children’s and grandchildren’s 4-H and sporting events. Eugene was a director at the Readlyn Savings Bank for 32 years. He served as Maxfield Township Trustee for 20 years. He faithfully served the congregation at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Klinger in a number of roles, including school board member, financial secretary, trustee, and deacon.
Eugene was born on October 30, 1935, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Lorenz and Regina (Mickan) Matthias. He was baptized in his parent’s home and was confirmed on April 10, 1949, at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Klinger. He attended Immanuel Lutheran Parochial School and then attended Denver High School, graduating in 1953. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology from Wartburg College in 1957. He served his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and then served in Fort Gordon, Georgia. Eugene served a little over five years in the Army Reserves. He was united in marriage to Janice Malquist on August 27, 1961, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hector, Minnesota.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Jan Matthias of Denver; a daughter, Laurie (Scott) King of Malibu, California; a son, Michael (Michelle) Matthias of Readlyn, Iowa, and their children, Max and McCoy; a daughter, Gina (Brent) Kuker of West Union, Iowa, and their children, Jocelyn, Braxton and Brayden; a daughter, Mindy Muzzarelli of Lantana, Texas, and her children, Ryder and Annabelle; two sisters-in-law, Elaine Matthias of Tucson, Arizona, and Marcie (Dana) Allen of LeSueur, Minnesota. He is predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Wendell (Elaine) Matthias and Warren Matthias.
Visitation was held Monday, April 17, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Klinger with Pastor Jon Ellingworth officiating. There will also be an hour of visitation on Tuesday prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Denver Sunset Home or Immanuel Lutheran Church of Klinger.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family. 319-984-5379