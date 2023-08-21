Eugene William Dietz of rural Farmington, Minn., passed away at home August 17, 2023. He was born December 30, 1936, in Horton, Iowa, to Harley and Gertrude Dietz. He grew up on the farm with his older sister and brother, and he was known by family and Iowa friends as Bud.
A graduate of Waverly High School and Iowa State Teachers College, Gene started E.W. Dietz Consulting, a management company for physicians, in 1968 after a move to Minnesota and InvestCare in 1990. He retired in 2006. Gene was active in his church, serving on the Highview Christiania Lutheran Church cemetery board from 1969 to 2021. He was also a member of the University of Northern Iowa Foundation Board of Trustees and a longtime UNI supporter.
Gene is survived by his wife, Mary Anne Lynch Dietz, and his three daughters and their spouses, Lou Ann and Gary Weflen of Farmington, Minn.; Nancy Dietz and Stephen Harris of Solon, Iowa; and Diane and Vince Mako of Lakeville, Minn. He also is survived by seven grandchildren—Andrew Weflen of Silver Bay, Minn.; Kate (Jarod) Devera of Farmington, Minn.; Ellen Harris of Altoona, Iowa; John (Dan Schultz) Weflen of Minneapolis; Will (Karlee) Mako of Dillon, Colo.; Joseph Weflen of Tower, Minn.; and Samuel (Brittany) Harris of Pleasant Hill, Iowa—and two great-grandchildren, Savannah and Alexander Devera. He also leaves behind his much-loved brother, Dean, of Waverly, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews, along with numerous steadfast friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Smith, and her husband, Keith; his nephew, Kent Smith; and his sister-in-law Lorraine Dietz.
Gene and Mary Anne traveled the world, but always enjoyed returning to Sumac Morgan Farm, their home of 55 years. One of Gene’s favorite pastimes was riding and showing Morgan horses with his daughters and grandchildren.
Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. August 21 at Highview Christiania Lutheran Church, 26690 Highview Ave., Farmington, Minn., and one hour before services. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. August 22 at the church with interment to follow at the church cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Highview Christiania Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund or Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.
Arrangements are with the Bierman, Benson & Langehough Funeral Home. www.northfieldfuneral.com