Hudson Valley Community College student Eugene Yeboah of Waverly, was recently inducted into Phi Theta Kappa, the international academic honor society for two-year institutions of higher learning.
Membership in Phi Theta Kappa is indicative of academic excellence. Those inducted are matriculated students who have met standards including a grade point average of 3.71 or higher. The college’s Alpha Xi Sigma chapter recognizes and promotes scholarship, develops leadership, encourages service and cultivates fellowship among qualified students of the college.
Yeboah, who is studying in the Biological Sciences academic program, is one of nearly 200 exceptional Hudson Valley students inducted into PTK this past academic year.
