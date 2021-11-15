Eunice Gannegan, 93, of Batavia, Illinois, was born in Bremer County, daughter of Oscar and Mary (Kuhlman) Poock. She was baptized, confirmed and married at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Readlyn, Iowa. She graduated from Oran High School. in 1946 and attended Concordia Teachers College in River Forest, Illinois. She taught in Lutheran Day Schools for nine years. She marries Byron Pracht in 1954 who dies suddenly in 1984. She married Lloyd Gannegan in 1987, who died at 98 in 2016.
She is survived by one son, John Pracht, of Alabama, one grandson Thomas Pracht, five step children and families, and three sisters, Berdine Poock, Mildred Poock, and Charlotte Bergman, all of Cedar Falls.
Graveside service and burial at Aurora, Illinois. Memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Aurora, Illinois.