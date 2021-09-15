Eva Irene Scoles, 92, of Waverly, formerly of Fredericksburg, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Graveside Services were held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock with Pastor Keith Tomlinson officiating. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
