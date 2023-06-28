Evelyn Kay Boorom Bliss, 83, of Waverly, Iowa died on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Harmony Waterloo in Waterloo, Iowa.
Evelyn was born on November 26, 1939, the daughter of Wilbur and Lucille (McElhaney) Boorom in Waverly. She graduated from Waverly High School in 1958 and Gates Business College in 1973. Following graduation, she worked at Northwestern Bell. In 1960, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Lee Overton. To this union, a daughter, Vickie was born. The couple separated in 1965. Evelyn remarried James Wayne Royer on June 9, 1988, until his passing in November of 2007. She then married Don Bliss on December 20 in 2008 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
She loved playing on the computer, working with the public, making new friends, doing volunteer work and especially helping others with whatever she could. She had very fond memories of her three mission trips with Don and church groups. She also enjoyed doing things with the church, knitting and making prayer shawls. Evelyn enjoyed genealogy and helping others find their ancestry and was also very proud of her 17 years of employment at the Waverly hospital. She especially enjoyed helping others and doing what she could, whether it be working a little part time at the Cedar Falls Family Restaurant in North Cedar and loving every minute of it.
She is survived by her, husband, Don Bliss; daughter, Vickie Nicolaus; stepson, Marvin (DeAnn) Bliss; 10 grandchildren, Krystal (Gerod) Pederson, Karmen (Eddie) Rotherham, Kurtis Nicolaus (Tiffany Eggar), Kylea (Cole) Meador, Kodie Nicolaus, Kasey Nicolaus, Jeromiah (Missy) Bliss, Annie (Caley) Cavanaugh, John Bliss and Chelsey Bliss; 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim Royer and by one great-grandchild, Logan Lee Strong.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 10 at Peace United Church of Christ until the funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Craig Hancock presiding. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill cemetery in Greene. Memorials may be directed to the Bliss family for a later designation in Evelyn’s name and online condolences can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Bliss family with arrangements. 319-352-1187