Evelyn Margaret Strottmann, 80, of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023, at her home in Readlyn.
Evie was born on February 11, 1943, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Margaret (Zars) Dorn. She was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo and confirmed on April 14, 1957, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Denver. She graduated in 1961 from Denver High School and received a degree from the University of Northern Iowa. She then went on to the University of Iowa, where she received a degree in physical therapy. Evie was united in marriage to Ronald Strottmann at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Denver. They were later divorced.
Evie worked as a physical therapist with Area 7 until her retirement. She was a long-time member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening, taking pictures and attending the grandchildren’s activities.
Evie is survived by two sons, Corey (Amy) Strottmann of Story City and Ethan (Sara) Strottmann of Readlyn; nine grandchildren, Heston, Trista, McKynlie, Sawyer, Braden, Kylie, Ashlyn, Keegan and Bennett; a brother, Gordon Dorn of Denver; and a sister-in-law, Pat Dorn of Bloomington, Minnesota
She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Melissa Strottmann, a brother, Kenneth Dorn and a sister, Gloria Dorn.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Readlyn with Dr. Rev. Jean Rabary officiating. There will also be visitation on Wednesday one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held in St. Matthew Lutheran Cemetery, Readlyn, Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Memorials may be directed to St. Matthew Lutheran Church or to the Readlyn First Responders.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family. 319-279-3551