WAVERLY, Iowa – Waverly Health Center (WHC) is hosting three events during the week of Sunday, June 5 through Saturday, June 11:
Monday, June 6
10 to 11 a.m. – Parkinson Singing Group
This group is open to whoever wants to join in the singing and fun! This group meets every Monday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. For more information, call (319) 483-4118. Masks are required.
Tuesday, June 7
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia Music Therapy and Caregiver Support Group
This group is meeting both in-person and via conference call. To join in person, go to the Carstensen-Gruben Room at WHC. To participate via conference call, dial (312) 874-7636 and enter conference ID 88704.
Call (319) 483-4118 with questions. Masks are required.
Saturday, June 11
10 a.m. to Noon – Parkinson’s Support Group
Held the second Saturday of each month, this support group is intended for those who are affected by or have someone close to them affected by Parkinson’s disease.
This group meets in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Masks are required. With questions, call (319) 352-4961.