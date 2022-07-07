There are two events at Waverly Health Center (WHC) during the week of July 10 through 16:
Monday, July 11
6 to 7 p.m. – Healthy You Surgical Weight Loss Support Group
This group is intended for those who have undergone a surgical weight loss procedure, as well as those who are considering surgery. It offers the perfect setting to share experiences, receive encouragement and get the education needed to develop and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
“How Habits Work” will be presented by Sheena Frey, community health specialist.
This group meets quarterly on Mondays in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Masks are required. Call (319) 483-1361 with questions.
Tuesday, July 12
6 to 7 p.m. – Speakers Series: “Time is Brain”
Emergency Services Manager Nick Nedza will discuss how to quickly identify the signs and symptoms of a stroke, and how the public plays a crucial role in survival and a reduction in long-term disability for stroke patients.
Join via Google: meet.google.com/fhe-itee-vhh
By phone: (US) +1 304-774-5089 PIN: 581 568 303#
Event is free and open to all. Masks are required for those attending in person. Call (319) 483-1360 with questions.