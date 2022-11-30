The year is coming to a close. There are four events happening at Waverly Health Center (WHC) throughout December:
Monday, December 5
10 to 11 a.m. – Parkinson’s Singing Group
This group is open to whoever wants to join in the singing and fun! Typically meeting every Monday, this group will meet on December 5, 12 and 19 this month in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Park in the red lot and use the Tendrils Event Entrance near the pharmacy drive-thru window. Take the elevator to the fourth floor.
With questions, call (319) 483-4118.
Tuesday, December 6
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia and Caregiver Support Group
This group meets in person in the Carstensen-Gruben Room at WHC (use the orange entrance), and via conference call. To participate over the phone, call (312) 874-7636 and enter conference ID 88704.
Call (319) 483-4118 with questions.
Saturday, December 10
10 a.m. to Noon – Parkinson’s Support Group
Held the second Saturday of each month, this support group is intended for those affected by or have someone close to them affected by Parkinson’s disease.
This group meets in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Park in the red lot and use the Tendrils Event Entrance near the pharmacy drive-thru window. Take the elevator to the fourth floor. With questions, call (319) 352-4961.
Wednesday, December 14
6 to 8 p.m. – Breastfeeding Class
Expecting? Plan to participate in our breastfeeding class! An International Board Certified Lactation Consultant will review basic principles and what to expect when breastfeeding. Significant others are encouraged to participate. Open to all, whether you plan to deliver at WHC or not.
Fee is $20. Class is in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Park in the red lot and use the Tendrils Event Entrance near the pharmacy drive-thru window. Take the elevator to the fourth floor.
Space is limited. With questions or to register, please contact the birthing center at (319) 352-4953.
Wednesday, December 21
3 to 5 p.m. – Advance Care Planning Clinic
Completing a Living Will or Medical Power of Attorney can help make your wishes known upfront regarding any future medical treatment and care, should you become unable to voice your needs.
Professionals at Waverly Health Center offer FREE assistance to help you through the process. Clinics are held the third Wednesday of each month, from 3 to 5 p.m., by appointment only. Please call (319) 352-4951 to register. Bring a valid ID.