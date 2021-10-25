Among the three candidates on the Nov. 2 ballot running for hospital trustees is Laurie Everhardt.
Dr. Ronald Flory, a retired physician, and Rada Manufacturing President Phil Jones, who’s been filling a vacancy on the board since September, also are running for the two seats on the board.
Waverly Newspapers has profiled the candidates in the order in which they are listed on the ballot.
Everhardt is the director of development at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.
The Sumner native worked at the Waverly Health Center from 2001-13, at first in the fitness center, and from 2004 to the end of her stint there, as the volunteer services manager. In that position, she managed over 100 volunteers ranging from college students to retirees.
She then took a job with Wartburg College at the Alumni Relations and Annual Giving, as the assistant director of annual giving, and for the last three years, from 2017-20, was a major gifts officer.
She joined the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa in November of 2020.
Everhardt said if elected, she wants to serve the community with her skill set and the knowledge she has accumulated over the years.
“I was fortunate to work at the hospital and got to see firsthand the great work that physicians and staff do there,” she said. “And I want to make sure that the hospital, which is a vital part of this area, continues to provide services to the people here.”
A 1992 Wartburg graduate, Everhardt said her main priority would be to ensure the hospital continues to look for ways to serve the community with a variety of offerings.
“I want to make sure that the needs of the community are being met,” she said.
While working at the hospital, she attended board meetings, so she is familiar with the atmosphere and the board duties, in broad terms, she added.
Currently, she serves on the Wartburg Alumni Board, and prior to joining her current organization she served on the Advancement Oversight Committee there as well.
In the past, she also volunteered for Big Brothers, Big Sisters.
Prior to coming to Waverly in 2001 with her family, she worked in the Des Moines area for the Ankeny Family YMCA.
Her husband, Rich, is a web developer at Wartburg. They have two adult sons.
Everhardt said it is an exciting time to be on the board as the hospital is about to hire a new CEO.
“They have done some really great things, especially in the past 10 to 15 years,” she said. “They have expanded primary care clinics in Janesville and in Shell Rock. They are always looking for ways to meet the needs of the people.”
She said if elected, one of her first tasks on the board would be to listen and learn, as having healthcare close to home is an asset for the community and draws residents to the area as it impacts the quality of life.
“With the new CEO coming on board, it will be important to learn about their vision, they have a great leadership team, it is important to look for trends. Having great healthcare is really important.”