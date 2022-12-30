A former police officer who admitted to repeatedly stalking a woman and also striking a man in the face will not go to prison for the crimes if he abides by the terms of his probation, court records show.

Walter Pacheco, 28, of Pleasant Hill, was convicted this week of felony willful injury and misdemeanor stalking, to which he pleaded guilty in July in Polk County District Court. A judge ordered a seven-year suspended prison sentence and five years of probation.