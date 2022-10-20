A former bank vice resident and lending officer who submitted false documents to the bank he worked for totaling $6 million in bad loans was sentenced on Oct. 20 to over a year in federal prison, according to a press release from the the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.

Bradley Schlotfeldt, age 59, from Cedar Falls, Iowa, received the prison term after a March 10, 2022 guilty plea to one count of making a false statement to a financial institution.