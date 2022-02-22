The Waverly Exchange Club announced the students of the month for December and January at their recent meeting.
Salem Bird, Son of Erin and LeAnn Bird, was the Waverly Exchange Club’s December Student of the Month. Salem is an honor student at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
Salem is active in Robotics Club, cross country, track, band, and jazz band. He plays in his church’s worship band and runs sound and projection and volunteers at the mobile food pantry. Salem plans to study engineering in college.
Ava Folkerts, daughter of Adam and Christie Folkerts, was selected as the Waverly Exchange Club’s January Student of the Month.
Ava is an honor student at W-SR High School and a member of the National Honor Society, DECA, Science and Excel clubs. She is active in volleyball, track, cross country, yearbook, and also works at Families First. Ava plans to attend UNI and major in the biology field.