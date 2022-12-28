The Waverly Exchange Club presented four Student of the Month awards this fall during weekly club meetings.
Tony Hobson, son of Andrew and Angela Hobson, was named the September Student of the Month. Tony is active in student government, Excel Club, cello section leader and plays with Wartburg and Waterloo/Cedar Falls symphonies, tennis, baseball, Bridges program, and yearbook. He is undecided on a college.
Rebecca Zheng received the October Student of the Month award. She is the daughter of Jian Feng Zheng and Han Bin Chen. Rebecca is active in all music ensembles, All-State Orchestra, Wartburg Community Symphony, Student Senate, Mathletes, Excel Club, plays, and speech. She also serves as a mentor to international students and violin players. She is undecided on a college but wishes to pursue music.
Malaika Mwangi, daughter of Paul and Lori Mwangi, was named the November Student of the Month. Malaika is involved in basketball, Student Senate (secretary), Middle School RESPECT training, Students Creating Unity, and Excel Club. She works at Allen Hospital and was the Amvets Girls State representative last year. She is undecided about her college choice.
Zach Cummer received the December Student of the Month award. Zach is the son of Kevin and Brenda Cummer and is involved in band, choir, jazz band, jazz choir, chamber winds, orchestra, musicals, speech, golf, and volunteers at his church. He plans to attend Luther College to major in music education.