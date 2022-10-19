The CFCT Board of Directors is proud to announce the hiring of Greg Holt as Executive Director for the Cedar Falls Community Theatre and the Oster Regent Theatre. Holt will begin his duties on Dec. 12.

Holt holds a Fine Arts BA and an MA in Theatre (University of Denver, CO). He has served theatres in St. Louis, Chicago, Rolling Meadows, IL, and Waterloo, Iowa. Holt has been an instructor, actor, director, film-maker and, most recently served as the Artistic Director of the Waterloo Community Playhouse, Waterloo since 2015. Prior, he was the Director of Youth and Drama Ministry, First Congregational Church, Waterloo.