The CFCT Board of Directors is proud to announce the hiring of Greg Holt as Executive Director for the Cedar Falls Community Theatre and the Oster Regent Theatre. Holt will begin his duties on Dec. 12.
Holt holds a Fine Arts BA and an MA in Theatre (University of Denver, CO). He has served theatres in St. Louis, Chicago, Rolling Meadows, IL, and Waterloo, Iowa. Holt has been an instructor, actor, director, film-maker and, most recently served as the Artistic Director of the Waterloo Community Playhouse, Waterloo since 2015. Prior, he was the Director of Youth and Drama Ministry, First Congregational Church, Waterloo.
Meghan McEleney, CFCT Board President, commented, “Greg brings a wealth of experience and local contacts, but the things our search committee really valued were his demonstrated commitment to inclusion, outreach, and professionalism. We are overjoyed that Greg will be raising the bar for performance art in the Cedar Valley for years to come.” McEleney continued, “We had interest in this position from qualified candidates from across the US, but ultimately the best fit for us lives a few miles away!” Greg, and his wife Michelle, reside in Cedar Falls.
Holt congratulated John Luzaich, CFCT’s General Manager, on his upcoming retirement on Jan. 31, 2023. Holt said, “I am looking forward to building on the foundation of what John and the staff have created. The Oster Regent is ready for its next life as a live performance venue and I’m anxious for CFCT to play a larger role in bringing art, theater, and creativity to a higher level.”
Follow the theatre web site, www.MyCFCT.org, and Facebook page for more information.