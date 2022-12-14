This was supposed to be a story about Christmas decorations in office spaces around town, but it has a breaking news edge to it, as you might expect from a newsroom, with the arrival of a baby boy who showed up as an early Christmas present.
Baby Anderson Michael Wright, joined the world at 6:42 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Much to his parents’ pride, he weighed 5 lbs and 12 oz and measured at 18 inches long.
Mom Carrie, dad Tom and brother London were excited to embrace the bundle of joy even though he didn’t exactly keep his part of the deal to arrive the day after Christmas. Baby Anderson is the grandson of Dean and Carol Mitchell of Waverly and Marcee Wright and Mike Baumeier of Gladbrook.
As you can tell from his first picture, Anderson is already smiling, and, if his mom is to be believed, he will be training as a cub reporter at the paper as soon as he is old enough to read this article about his first day of being welcomed by his family. It is encouraging that Anderson already knows about delivering on deadline. He snuck in right on time to appear on the front page of the Dec. 15 edition of the Waverly Democrat and claim his spot in local history.
After looking at his first publicity photos, Tracy Cummings, the publisher of Waverly newspapers, concluded:
“He is perfect,” she said.