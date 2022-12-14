baby Anderson

This was supposed to be a story about Christmas decorations in office spaces around town, but it has a breaking news edge to it, as you might expect from a newsroom, with the arrival of a baby boy who showed up as an early Christmas present.

Baby Anderson Michael Wright, joined the world at 6:42 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Much to his parents’ pride, he weighed 5 lbs and 12 oz and measured at 18 inches long.