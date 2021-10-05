Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Bremer County office will host an Aquatic, Forest and Right-of-Way Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators Wednesday, Oct. 20.
The program provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) can be seen at office locations across Iowa.
The local attendance site is Tripoli. Preregistration may be required and walk-ins are not guaranteed admission.
The course runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $35 on or before Oct. 13 and $45 after Oct. 13. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Tammy Curley at the ISU Extension and Outreach Bremer County office at 319-882-4275 or tcurley@iastate.edu.
The course will provide continuing instruction credits for commercial and public pesticide applicators certified in categories 2 (Forest Pest Control), 5 (Aquatic Pest Control), and 6 (Right-of-Way Pest Control). Topics to be covered are: application equipment use, maintenance, and calibration; safe application techniques, including pesticide drift reduction; and category-specific pests, pest management and pesticides, including phytotoxicity as appropriate.
Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered through the PSEP Program can be accessed at www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP.