Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Bremer County will host a Commercial Ag Weed, Insect, and Plant Disease Management Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators Wednesday, Feb. 9.
The program, provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP), is available at office locations across Iowa.
The local attendance site is in Tripoli. Due to social distancing requirements, pre-registration is required. Walk-ins on the day of the program will only be admitted if room allows.
The course runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $35. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Tammy Curley at the ISU Extension and Outreach Bremer County office at 319-882-4275 or tcurley@iastate.edu.
The course will provide continuing instruction credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 1A, 1B, and 1C. Topics covered will include application equipment use, maintenance, and calibration, safe application techniques including pesticide drift reduction, pests and pest management, and phytotoxicity.
Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) Continuing Education Units (CEUs) will be offered at this program. Interested participants should bring their CCA number.
Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered by the PSEP program can be accessed at http://www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP.