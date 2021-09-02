Area corn and soybean crops received considerable damage from last week’s heavy winds. This damage ranged from bent plants to flattened fields resulting in major economic and harvesting challenges.
To help farmers and landowners to address these and other storm related issues, the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach offices in Bremer and Buchanan Counties will hold public informational meetings Friday, Sept. 3.
These meetings are free and open to the public: 10 a.m. at the Bremer County ISU Extension Office, Tripoli, and 2 p.m. at the Buchanan County ISU Extension Office, Independence.
ISU Extension Specialists will be on hand to share ideas learned from last year’s derecho wind damages to crops and the resulting harvest and storage issues, plus others.