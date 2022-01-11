Winter offers some ways to enjoy our area birds and animals, plus opportunities to spend outdoors.
To learn more, the public is invited to attend two local programs that feature winter bird and wildlife feeding and observation, plus some outdoor activities at our many parks and nature areas. These will each be held on Saturdays at 10 a.m. — on Jan. 22 at the Bremer Iowa State University Extension office in Tripoli, and Jan. 29 at the Denver Library. Admission is free with food donations for area food pantries.
Guest presenters include Ron Lenth, Bremer County ISU Extension director, and Andy Hockenson, Bremer County Conservation manager. All ages are invited. There will be light refreshments and prize drawings. For further information, contact Lenth at the Bremer County Extension office in Tripoli at 319-882-4275.
Of note, both the communities of Denver and Tripoli, plus Bremer County have qualified as Bird Friendly Iowa sites, among a limited number to do so.