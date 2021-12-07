The Bremer County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Office will be hosting a “More to Ag: Career Day” from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 29.
The workshop will consist of two parts: Part One) Job Skills Building, Part Two) Lunch and Guest Speakers.
Youth, regardless of county residence, can register for either part of the workshop or both portions at no charge. Guest Speakers include Crop Care by Air, Plainfield Veterinary Services, Hightail Dairy, Dillon Law, a local FFA Advisor, Amy Mitchell, and ISU Extension Agronomist, Terry Basol.
To register, youth in grades 9-12 can go to https://iastate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3VkNHdWtIGOQX5Q. More information is available on the Bremer County ISU Extension and Outreach website and Facebook page. For questions, contact the Extension Office at 319-882-4275.