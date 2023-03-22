The Butler County Fair will be having a goat show for those who have special needs. Fair buddies who want to participate will be paired with 4-H members to show them how to show a goat and be of assistance if needed during the show. For anyone who would like to be a fair buddy, there is no age restriction or limitations to what county you live in. To sign up you can reach out to Belle Mohn @isabella.mohn@yahoo.com

