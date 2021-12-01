The Bremer County Fair Association is planning on asking the Waverly City Council on Dec. 20 for a two-year extension of the lease on the current fairgrounds at Memorial Park.
The request, if granted, is expected to help the fair continue with fundraising for their new location on the east side of town. This would mean the BCFA could hold the 2022 fair in the city-owned park.
Roy Petersen, the new fairgrounds project chair, said progress is underway. The fair’s bank account, he said for instance, now is over the $1 million mark, based on donations.
“This is real money, not pledges,” he said.
However, in order to kick off Phase 1, which is moving about 330,000 cubic yards of dirt and installing ground infrastructure, the fair needs $1.75 million.
But to move the fair to the new site and bring it to an operational state, the BCFA would need $5 million.
“This is quite obtainable, based off of the community support and interest so far,” Petersen said, “but I need until 2023 minimum.”
Petersen said the fair is seeking support from the Bremer County Banking Association, a consortium of financing institutions.
“This is a county project, this should be a good fit for the banking association,” he said.
Petersen said that the fundraising has picked up speed in the last year.
The fair bought 50 acres on 39th Street Northeast on Feb. 13, 2020, for $450,275 in cash.
“We have only done this for a very short period and we have done pretty well,” he said. “I have not heard one negative response. Some people just hold on to their money until somebody knocks on their door.”