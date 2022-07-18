The community of Fairbank is impacted once again by the death of a city official, this time its leader. Fairbank Mayor Gregory “Mike” Harter, 71, was killed in a two-vehicle accident Monday morning on Highway 218 near Janesville,
This information was confirmed by the Woods Funeral Home funeral director.
In March of this year, Fairbank Police Chief Mike Everding, 58, passed away after a battle with cancer.
Harter served as the interim Superintednent at Wapsie Valley for the 2018-19 fiscal school year, while seriving as the Fairbank city mayor. Since, Harter has worked as a driving instructor with Street Smarts, a company in Cedar Falls, that combines classroom and behind-the-wheel experience in a driver’s education program. He was a passenger in a Street Smarts vehicle being driven by a 14-year-old.
According to the accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, the 2014 Chevrolet Impala operated by the teen, was southbound on Hwy 218 at approximately 8:30 a.m. and dropped off onto the shoulder. The driver overcorrected, crossed the southbound lanes and median and entered the path of northbound traffic, colliding with a 2010 Toyota Highlander, driven by Tabetha Gehrke, 44, of Waterloo.
Both drivers, along with a teen passenger in the Impala, were injured and taken to hospitals in Waterloo. The State Patrol reports the collision remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene were Janesville Fire and Police departments, the Iowa Department of Transportation, Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Waverly Ambulance, and the state medical examiner.
Woods Funeral Home in Fairbank is caring for Mayor Mike Harter and his family.