Fairbank Police Chief Mike Everding dies at 58

The community of Fairbank was saddened to learn of the passing of Police Chief Mike Everding early Saturday. Chief Everding had been battling cancer while under the care of hospice at his home.
Everding grew up in rural Tripoli and developed a love for the outdoors and farm life at a young age. His career path eventually led to law enforcement and after graduating from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in Des Moines, he began as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff for Linn County. Everding then served as a Fayette County Deputy Sheriff for 12 years, until his first cancer diagnosis led to early retirement.
At that time, Everding and his family lived in Stanley where he served eight years on the city council and three terms as Stanley’s mayor. Recovering from illness and with his cancer in remission, the Everdings moved to Fairbank, and Mike worked part time for the Iowa DNR as a water patrol officer. He then became a part time police officer for Fairbank, before becoming police chief, the position he held until his passing.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office posted a notice of Everding’s death on its Facebook page along with the message: “We mourn the loss of our friend and colleague, Chief Mike Everding of the Fairbank Police Department. Chief Everding served as Fairbank’s Police Chief since July of 2020. Please keep the Everding family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
Fairbank Mayor Mike Harter also posted a heartfelt message on the city’s page: “The City of Fairbank is deeply saddened by the passing of our Police Chief, Mike Everding. Mike had served with our community since June 8, 2020. In July of 2020, he was appointed Chief of Police. He will be greatly missed. Our deepest sympathies go to his wife Tammy and the rest of his family.”
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office also acknowledged Everding by adding: “Mike also served as a Deputy Sheriff (33-9) for Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, he will be missed.”