Asa Kelley is one of 272 University of Iowa students who are members of the 2021 Hawkeye Marching Band, one of the “top ten college marching bands in the nation,” according to CNN Headline News and one of the Big Ten Conference’s marching bands whose halftime show is “worth the watch,” according to Sports Illustrated.
Forced to the sidelies last year because of the pandemic, the 2021 Hawkeye Marching Band — affectionately known as “Band 141” by its membership — will once again be the sound and heartbeat of historic Kinnick Stadium at each of the nationally ranked Iowa Hawkeyes’ seven home games.
Kelley is from Fairbank, IA and plays the Clarinet; this is Asa’s first year as a member of the Hawkeye Marching Band.
The HMB typically travels to one or two away games each season and the bowl game when Iowa qualifies for postseason competition. Therefore, Band 141 will also support the Hawkeyes when the football team visits to Ames for the annual Cy-Hawk Series game against intrastate rival Iowa State.
The Iowa football team and the Hawkeye Marching Band open the 2021 season in Saturday against Indiana. Game time at Kinnick is set for 2:30 pm CT.
As the most visible ensemble in the University of Iowa’s School of Music and the largest student organization on the campus, the HMB brings all Hawkeyes together to “Fight for Iowa.” Comprised of students from nearly every major at Iowa — Kelley is majoring in Music Education — this time-honored organization combines quality musicianship, Hawkeye spirit, pride and dedication to create its nationally renowned gridiron excitement.
In addition to its 273 musicians, performances by the HMB include drum major Amanda Thomas, Golden Girls Kylene Spanbauer and Ella McDaniel, and members of the award-winning Iowa Dance Team.
Eric Bush is associate director of bands and director of the Hawkeye Marching Band in the School of Music at the University of Iowa.
“We gain a significant advantage playing at home in Kinnick and its familiar surroundings with friends, fans, and the Hawkeye Marching Band cheering us on,” says longtime UI football head coach Kirk Ferentz.
In addition to its many contributions to the game-day environment inside Kinnick, the HMB always performs pregame concerts in the UI Recreation Building located immediately northwest of Kinnick Stadium. These concerts are free and always begin 90 minutes prior to kickoff.
To learn more about the Hawkeye Marching Band and the UI School of Music, click HERE.
About the University of Iowa
As a top global university, Iowa is the ideal destination for learning, discovery, and innovation. We bring art and science together to create a truly unique interdisciplinary education. With over 200 areas of study to choose from, students are encouraged to mix and match majors, minors, and certificates to earn a degree that reflects their unique interests.
From inside our world-class medical center to the most prestigious creative writing program in the U.S., students have access to quality academic support and are equipped with the tools they need to stand out in a competitive workforce. Our 15:1 student-to-faculty ratio allows students to work directly with experts in their field while earning valuable, practical skills.