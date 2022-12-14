“Silent night, holy night,
All is calm, all is bright!”
For many who celebrate Christmas, these first words from “Silent Night” bring a flood of memories of a darkened Christmas Eve sanctuary slowly filling with candlelight as the flames of small taper candles are lit throughout the congregation. This act of sharing the light has become a tradition at the end of many of the late-night services, the spreading light symbolizing the light of Jesus on earth as conveyed in the first chapter of the Gospel According to John,
In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning. Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made. In him was life, and that life was the light of all humankind. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.
The fact that more than 2000 years later we still celebrate the birth of God’s son in the waning days of December is certainly a testament to Jesus’ light that continues to shine despite the darkness that often feels so threatening. Yet while we can point to many areas of encroaching darkness in our country and the world, I find it is often those less-than-obvious shadows that threaten the joy and the light of the Christmas season. As a pastor, I see these shadows increasing year after year and it breaks my heart.
Many of us developed our Christmas holiday traditions and expectations in childhood. To deviate from these can often send us hurling down a path of chaos and deep disappointment. While some of those changes are entirely unavoidable – the death of a loved one, the loss of employment, a tragic health diagnosis – some are simply a part of human life. Change happens. Adult children move away…blended families create their own new traditions…work schedules change…booked flights are canceled. If we allow our disappointments to cloud our experience of the birth of God’s son, aren’t we missing the point of the celebration?
December 25 (remember it’s not the actual date of Jesus’ birth), is without a doubt a glorious day to spend with those we love. If possible. But if not possible, wouldn’t December 26 or December 29 or even January 13 still be a day of Christmas-spreading joy with some of those who mean the most to us? Shouldn’t we still be able to allow the Light of the World to be a part of the day?
Friends, perhaps Christmas 2022 is not turning out to be exactly as you first envisioned it. However, I am praying you are able to experience all the light and love and joy and hope the season has to offer to each one of us. No matter when you celebrate your Christmas, may the Light of the World be yours and shine for you throughout the year.